Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 721,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,123,044. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.5% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,398 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

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Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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