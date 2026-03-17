Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,384,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,427,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,481,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,183,000 after purchasing an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,944,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 861,800 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.