Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

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