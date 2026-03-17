Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,778 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $198,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,665,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,893,000 after buying an additional 280,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after buying an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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