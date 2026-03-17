Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,135 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 89,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

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Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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