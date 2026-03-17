Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Friday Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.