Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

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Saratoga Investment Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,242. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $364.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.61%.The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

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Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of private U.S. companies. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAR, the firm primarily targets middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including industrials, healthcare, consumer products, financial services and technology. Its investment approach combines debt and equity instruments, providing flexible capital solutions such as first-lien and second-lien secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and common equity positions.

As an actively managed vehicle, Saratoga Investment works closely with portfolio companies’ management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic transactions.

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