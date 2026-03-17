Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SZGPY. UBS Group cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Salzgitter Stock Performance

About Salzgitter

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

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