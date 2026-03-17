Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 830,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,992,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $198.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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