Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Saia were worth $32,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at $226,770,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,976,000 after purchasing an additional 651,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 35.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,564,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Saia by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 557,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,782,000 after buying an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $417,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,805.60. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,455.54. This represents a 22.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,055 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $327.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $430.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Further Reading

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