Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.14. 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 664,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.46.

About Rusoro Mining

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Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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