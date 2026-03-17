RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 771.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in RTX by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in RTX by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,313,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

RTX News Summary

RTX Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

NYSE:RTX opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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