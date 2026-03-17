Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 4,465 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $21.16.

Rohm Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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