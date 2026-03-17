Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communication by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 550,132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communication Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE RCI opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.
Rogers Communication Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Desjardins cut Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communication currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communication
Rogers Communication Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.
In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.
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