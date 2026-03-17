Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging an AI-driven drug development platform to identify and advance novel or repurposed therapies in neuroscience and immunology. The proprietary BioXcel AI engine analyzes preclinical and clinical data to reveal new therapeutic applications for existing small molecules and biologics, aiming to streamline development timelines and improve patient outcomes.

BioXcel’s commercial portfolio includes two FDA-approved therapies. IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) is indicated for the acute treatment of agitation in schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder, offering a noninvasive, sublingual delivery option.

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