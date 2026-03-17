Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stake Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $29,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,043,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,952,000 after purchasing an additional 708,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,719,000 after purchasing an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,963,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 619,048 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Roblox by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,704,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,911 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Roblox Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at $25,212,948.68. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

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