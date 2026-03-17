Robert W. Baird Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $110.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech
Semtech Price Performance
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.14 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $39,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,081.75. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,412. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 42.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1,745.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Semtech posted record Q4 net sales, a slight top- and bottom-line beat and sequential/YoY revenue growth, highlighting improved margins and a stronger datacenter/optical mix. Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap boost — Semtech launched a 224Gbps IC family targeting linear optics and hyperscale datacenter links, supporting future revenue upside in high-bandwidth optical components. Semtech Launches 224Gbps IC Family for Linear Optics Era
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: a recent Wall Street note highlights accelerating datacenter growth and a balanced copper-optical portfolio, underpinning a buy rating for the stock. Semtech: Accelerating Datacenter Growth and Balanced Copper-Optical Portfolio Underpin Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks, TipRanks summaries) note Semtech beat Q4 EPS/revenue estimates and posted improving key metrics vs. year-ago levels. Semtech (SMTC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $85 but kept an equal-weight rating, signaling mixed analyst sentiment despite the target increase. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted for investor review — read for management commentary on demand trends and guidance drivers. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the report — investors appear disappointed by the modest beat, possibly cautious guidance or margins and the stock’s high valuation (elevated P/E), prompting profit-taking. Semtech Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.
A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.
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