Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.95.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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