Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.6944.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Repay Trading Down 0.4%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 224.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Repay has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 83.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.