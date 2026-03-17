Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on February 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Entegris Trading Up 4.0%

ENTG traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.08. 1,608,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,350. The trade was a 25.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,160. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Entegris

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Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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