ReddCoin Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3.86 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00078235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005391 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,990.51 or 0.36396801 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 34,056,252,443 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Medium, Youtube”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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