Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 119,199 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 101,822 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 286,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 222,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 615.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 44.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $93.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

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Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company’s core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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