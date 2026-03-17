Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

3/16/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/3/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2026 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by Argus from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Monster Beverage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up from $87.00.

1/16/2026 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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