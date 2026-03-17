RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 165,449 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 12th total of 136,691 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,658 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,658 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 158,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

RBB opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RBB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on RBB Bancorp

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

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