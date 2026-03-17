Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,896,406 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 2,168,810 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,582,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,582,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

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Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 28.65%.The company had revenue of $417.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,721,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,268 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 348,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 869,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

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Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

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