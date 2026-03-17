RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.4286.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on RadNet from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RadNet to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Get RadNet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RadNet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

RadNet Trading Up 3.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,938,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,423,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 14,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 817,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RadNet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,699,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,581,000 after buying an additional 627,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,364,000 after buying an additional 618,392 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.40 and a beta of 1.49. RadNet has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.The company had revenue of $547.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc is a leading independent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a nationwide network of fixed-site imaging centers and affiliated joint-venture locations, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of radiology services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology procedures. RadNet also offers teleradiology and imaging management solutions to physician practices, hospitals and healthcare systems.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Los Angeles, RadNet has expanded its footprint organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.