Q1 Earnings Forecast for STKS Issued By Noble Financial

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

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ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.46). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 460.16% and a negative net margin of 11.45%.The company had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.28 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

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ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

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