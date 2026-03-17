PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

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PURE Bioscience Company Profile

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PURE Bioscience, Inc is a San Diego, California–based company that develops and markets patented antimicrobial solutions for diverse industries. At the core of its technology portfolio is Silver Dihydrogen Citrate (SDC), an EPA-registered broad-spectrum biocide designed to neutralize bacteria, viruses, and fungi on contact. The company targets applications in food processing, water treatment, personal care, and medical device sanitation.

PURE’s product suite includes concentrate formulations and ready-to-use solutions.

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