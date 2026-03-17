Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

PSD opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 4.93. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50.

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Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 110.53% and a net margin of 45.25%.The company had revenue of C$6.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

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