Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,603 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 28,030 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of PBMWW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,884. Psyence Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. is a manufacturing company in the Pharmaceutical Products industry.

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