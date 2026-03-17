ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,257 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 11,763 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of REW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,362. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Get ProShares UltraShort Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Technology

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.