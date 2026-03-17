ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.79. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1,276,349 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,964,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.