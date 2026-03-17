ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,112 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 12th total of 3,371 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 31.25% of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

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ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of QQUP opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

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ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq‑100 Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.

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