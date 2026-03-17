ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,112 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 12th total of 3,371 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 31.25% of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of QQUP opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend
About ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq‑100 Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Top QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.