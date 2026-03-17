ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,002 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 12th total of 3,157 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Price Performance

UPV traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.

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