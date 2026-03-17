PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.14, with a volume of 42173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.57.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.3%

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,328.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,059,992. This represents a 13.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.