Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Director De La Mesa Manuel Perez Buys 5,000 Shares

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) Director De La Mesa Manuel Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,140. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.88. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.80 and a 52 week high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

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Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

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Pool Company Profile

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Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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