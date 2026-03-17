PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,232,783 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 1,503,564 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 882,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
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Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 38,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,467. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
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