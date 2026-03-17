PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS Shares Acquired by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,199 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.7% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Investment Management LLC owned about 4.26% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $525,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MFUS stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.