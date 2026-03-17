Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

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Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $178.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $7,255,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,200.35. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 16,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $2,835,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,590.72. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 84,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,066,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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