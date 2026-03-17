Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. $PESI Shares Purchased by Mak Capital One LLC

Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 780.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722,966 shares during the period. Perma-Fix Environmental Services makes up about 1.3% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PESI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

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Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PESI

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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