Payvand Fazel Sells 2,898 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 1,765,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

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Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

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Williams Companies Company Profile

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Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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