Paradigm Capital Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.50 target price by equities research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 292.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BSX traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. 904,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,042. Belo Sun Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$793.70 million, a PE ratio of -70.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.72.

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About Belo Sun Mining

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Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

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