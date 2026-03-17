Paradigm Capital Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.50 target price by equities research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 292.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BSX traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. 904,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,042. Belo Sun Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$793.70 million, a PE ratio of -70.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.72.
About Belo Sun Mining
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