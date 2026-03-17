Palu (PALU) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Palu (PALU) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Palu token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Palu has a market capitalization of $769.67 thousand and approximately $371.66 thousand worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Palu has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Token Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Buying and Selling Palu

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.00068576 USD and is up 10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $249,838.60 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Palu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Palu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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