Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Short Interest Up 14.4% in February

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,423 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 12th total of 32,704 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

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Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QDPL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 176,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.88. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance. QDPL was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

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