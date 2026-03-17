Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$76.88 and last traded at C$76.11, with a volume of 134992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Stephens upgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.3%

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

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