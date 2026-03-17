Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,260 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 12th total of 35,835 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.

The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region’s larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

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