O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Holdings Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $83,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after buying an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,515,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,482,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $854,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2%

ORLY opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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