O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,511 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 7.0% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $407,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 454,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,989,000 after purchasing an additional 448,545 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,094.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 594,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ORLY opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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