OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton Buys 22,022 Shares of Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 22,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $66,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,158,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,722. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.44 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 339,493 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 32,595.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 405,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSUR

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.