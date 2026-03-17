OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton Buys 22,022 Shares of Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 22,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $66,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,158,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,722. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.22.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.44 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSUR
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.
The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.
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