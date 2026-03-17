OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Raised to $2.40

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.10 to $2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPAL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.03 million, a P/E ratio of 124.26 and a beta of 1.08. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $99.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,206,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 243,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key OPAL Fuels News

Here are the key news stories impacting OPAL Fuels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company set a 2026 adjusted‑EBITDA growth target of ~14% and announced plans to expand renewable natural gas (RNG) production, signaling clear operational growth targets and capacity expansion that support medium‑term revenue/earnings improvement. Opal Fuels outlines 14% adjusted EBITDA target

Company set a 2026 adjusted‑EBITDA growth target of ~14% and announced plans to expand renewable natural gas (RNG) production, signaling clear operational growth targets and capacity expansion that support medium‑term revenue/earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue modestly beat Street expectations ($99.75M vs. ~$98.75M), and the company reported strong revenue growth for the period — a fundamental positive that analysts and growth‑oriented investors will focus on. OPAL Fuels beats Q4 revenue estimates

Q4 revenue modestly beat Street expectations ($99.75M vs. ~$98.75M), and the company reported strong revenue growth for the period — a fundamental positive that analysts and growth‑oriented investors will focus on. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published detailed transcripts/slides — useful for digging into margin drivers, RNG project timelines, and capex guidance; investors should review the call slide deck and transcript for nuance on 2026 assumptions. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and published detailed transcripts/slides — useful for digging into margin drivers, RNG project timelines, and capex guidance; investors should review the call slide deck and transcript for nuance on 2026 assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.08 missed consensus by a wide margin ($0.38 expected), a near‑term earnings disappointment that can pressure sentiment and valuation multiples until margin trends are clarified. OPAL Fuels reports fourth quarter results

Reported EPS of $0.08 missed consensus by a wide margin ($0.38 expected), a near‑term earnings disappointment that can pressure sentiment and valuation multiples until margin trends are clarified. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet/leverage metrics remain a watch item (notably elevated debt‑to‑equity), which raises investor sensitivity to cash flow execution and project financing as the company scales RNG capacity. (See company filings/slide deck for details.)

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.